21 for 2021: Predictions and Perspectives from Big Industry Players

Airlines
Robert W. Mann
Airline-Industry Analyst
Association Meetings
Lakisha Ann Woods
President & CEO, National Institute of Building Sciences
Secretary-Treasurer, ASAE Board of Directors
Carol McGury
Executive Vice President, Event and Education Services
SmithBucklin
Contracts and Legal Issues
Barbara Dunn
Partner, Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Corporate Meetings
Nicola Kastner
Vice President, Global Event Marketing Strategy, SAP
Angela Smith
Head of Events and Field Marketing
Atlassian
CVBs and DMOs
Don Welsh
President and CEO
Destinations International
Destination Management Companies
Catherine Chaulet
President and CEO
Global DMC Partners
Event Design and Production
Michael Dalton
Senior Vice President, Strategy
LEO Events
Event Sustainability
Julia Spangler
Sustainable Events Consultant
Exhibitions and Trade Shows
David DuBois, CMP, CAE, FASAE, CTA
President and CEO
International Association of Exhibitions and Events
Food & Beverage
Doug Quattrini
2020 President, National Association for Catering & Events
Government Affairs/Legislative Issues
Sue Sung
Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy
Freeman
Hotels
Brian Gilligan
Senior Vice President Sales & Distribution, U.S. & Canada
Marriott International
Jan Freitag
Senior Vice President, Lodging Insights
STR
Incentives
Paul Bergeron
Senior Vice President, Event Solutions Group
BI WORLDWIDE
David Peckinpaugh, CMP, CIS
President
Maritz Global Events
Independent Planners
David Bruce
President
Alliance of Independent Meeting Professionals
Risk Management
Brenda Rivers
Founder, Andavo Meetings and Incentives
President, SAFE LLC
Speakers
Brian Palmer, CMM
Senior Vice President
National Speakers Bureau
Technology
Will Curran
Chief Event Einstein
Endless Events
