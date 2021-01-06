Skip navigation
21 for 2021: Predictions and Perspectives from Big Industry Players

Experts from all areas of the meetings industry weigh in on the year ahead.

Airlines

 

Robert W. Mann

Airline-Industry Analyst
 

Association Meetings

 

Lakisha Ann Woods

President & CEO, National Institute of Building Sciences
Secretary-Treasurer, ASAE Board of Directors
 

Carol McGury

Executive Vice President, Event and Education Services
SmithBucklin
 

Contracts and Legal Issues

 

Barbara Dunn

Partner, Barnes & Thornburg LLP
 

Corporate Meetings

 

Nicola Kastner

Vice President, Global Event Marketing Strategy, SAP
 

Angela Smith

Head of Events and Field Marketing
Atlassian
 

CVBs and DMOs

 

Don Welsh

President and CEO
Destinations International
 

Destination Management Companies

 

Catherine Chaulet

President and CEO
Global DMC Partners
 

Event Design and Production

 

Michael Dalton

Senior Vice President, Strategy
LEO Events
 

Event Sustainability

 

Julia Spangler

Sustainable Events Consultant
 

Exhibitions and Trade Shows

 

David DuBois, CMP, CAE, FASAE, CTA

President and CEO
International Association of Exhibitions and Events
 

Food & Beverage

 

Doug Quattrini

2020 President, National Association for Catering & Events
 

Government Affairs/Legislative Issues

 

Sue Sung

Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy
Freeman
 

Hotels

 

Brian Gilligan

Senior Vice President Sales & Distribution, U.S. & Canada
Marriott International
 

Jan Freitag

Senior Vice President, Lodging Insights
STR
 

Incentives

 

Paul Bergeron

Senior Vice President, Event Solutions Group
BI WORLDWIDE
 

David Peckinpaugh, CMP, CIS

President
Maritz Global Events
 

Independent Planners

 

David Bruce

President
Alliance of Independent Meeting Professionals
 

Risk Management

 

Brenda Rivers

Founder, Andavo Meetings and Incentives
President, SAFE LLC
 

Speakers

 

Brian Palmer, CMM

Senior Vice President
National Speakers Bureau
 

Technology

 

Will Curran

Chief Event Einstein
Endless Events
TAGS: Association Conventions and Expos Corporate Meetings & Events Global Events Planning Risk Management
