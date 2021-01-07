Skip navigation
Opening Image for Don Walsh.jpg
Don Welsh, President and CEO, Destinations International
Destination & Venue News

An Insider’s View of 2021: CVBs and DMOs

Convention bureaus are doubling down on their mission to deliver destination intel, says Don Welsh of Destinations International.

MeetingsNet asked 21 events-industry thought leaders to weigh in with their predictions and perspectives for 2021. Find all the commentary here.

Don Welsh

President and CEO

Destinations International

CVBs have always provided event organizers with community connections, thought leadership, and event-planning expertise. No matter if a meeting is a citywide or a single-property event, a CVB’s role has never been more important than now. It is my belief that destination organizations will further their role as an extension of a meeting planner’s team as events start to schedule and rebook for 2021 and beyond. 

Planners will need more guidance and assistance because of changing circumstances in each destination. And as many hotel and convention-center service teams have been dramatically reduced, they have seen their local CVBs taking on more responsibility as a conduit of information and a community connector for groups large and small.

Since the pandemic began, CVBs have been partnering with their local health communities to compile and deliver the most current health scenarios, protocols, and assurances. Whenever planners need it, CVBs will have available the latest local data and health guidelines to make sure that a meeting can reach the highest safety standards. With this in mind, I know that our members around the world are ready to support meetings, conventions, and trade shows with the information and services that will be necessary to rebook meetings and events with confidence.

