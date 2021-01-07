An Insider’s View of 2021: Recognition Events

MeetingsNet asked 21 events-industry thought leaders to weigh in with their predictions and perspectives for 2021. Find all the commentary here.

Paul Bergeron

Senior Vice President, Event Solutions Group

BI WORLDWIDE

While we can’t estimate a date when group incentive travel will return as it once was, we do know that the power of recognition is as important as ever to inspire sales teams and employees, and it must continue in creative ways in 2021.

First, we won’t see companies connecting with and recognizing high-level performers in the “normal” ways of the recent past. Because of this, we’ve had to help customers reimagine rewards.

According to our recent research report titled "The New Rules of Employee Engagement," recognition drives commitment to the organization, and magnifying people’s success plays into the idea that whatever gets recognized gets repeated. In fact, feeling sufficiently recognized was the top predictor of salespeople’s commitment levels.

Here are three ways we have created positive recognition experiences given the present constraints: