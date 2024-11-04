Brought to you by:



With more than 100 years of history in the automotive industry, Catalonia is an exceptional destination for car launches and test drives, training events, motorsport-hospitality experiences, and all things connected with cars, racing, and innovation.

A vibrant hub for automotive enthusiasts and professionals alike, Catalonia’s diverse landscapes, state-of-the-art facilities, and rich heritage provide a winning backdrop for the latest advancements in technology and design. Combine that with the region’s rich ecosystem of companies, research centers, and universities working on innovative approaches to the mobility of the future, and it’s easy to understand Catalonia’s appeal as an automotive-events destination.

Here are 9 reasons to pick Catalonia:

Rich automobile tradition: Catalonia is one of the largest vehicle manufacturing sites in southern Europe. The history of brands such as Hispano Suiza, Seat, and Cupra is closely linked to Barcelona and Catalonia. This rich automotive heritage makes Catalonia a natural choice for events related to the mobility industry.

First-class testing facilities: Modern and renowned driving circuits and test tracks such as Applus+ IDIADA, Parcmotor Castellolí, and the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, which hosts the F1 and MotoGP Grand Prix, are a lure for automotive companies around the world. These facilities make Catalonia an ideal place to test new cars and technologies.

Supportive ecosystem for electric and autonomous cars: Catalonia’s advanced infrastructure allows it to serve as a testing ground for vehicles of the future. There are more than 3,200 electric-vehicle charging points throughout the region.

Automotive-event know-how: Catalonia has a long and successful track record with international fairs, events, and congresses. Its excellent and experienced MICE offerings for t he automotive industry ensure exclusivity, confidentiality, and flexibility. Barcelona, the Catalan capital, is southern Europe’s hub for 5G, innovation, and sustainable mobility, hosting prestigious shows such as Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress, Smart City Expo World Congress, and Automobile Barcelona.

Landscapes and roads for all tastes: The region has a variety of landscapes and roadways that are perfect for automotive events and test drives, including the Pyrenees mountains, the Costa Brava and Costa Daurada coastlines, and the Penedès wine region west of Barcelona.

International and specialized talent hub: Some of southern Europe’s most powerful engineering and automotive research centers in are based in Catalonia. With prestigious companies, universities, startups, and professionals specializing in the automotive and mobility sector, Catalonia is a great place to network with experts and learn about the latest industry trends.

Unique MICE offerings: Catalonia has an extensive and varied infrastructure for meetings, incentives, conventions, and other events. It has more than 10 congress centers, numerous large-capacity hotels, and more than 4 million square feet of exhibition space at the Fira de Barcelona. And for exclusive car presentations, consider the region’s unique venues, such as museums, wineries, gardens, farmhouses, castles, and buildings by geniuses like Gaudí.

Connectivity and proximity: Catalonia is a small, well-connected territory, spanning approximately 300 miles from north to south and around 200 miles from east to west. In that short distance, the region provides all the services needed to organize an outstanding automotive event.

Mediterranean climate, culture, and gastronomy: With over 300 days of sunshine a year, Catalonia has an ideal climate for performing test drives and holding outdoor events. In addition, it's a territory with an exceptional cultural heritage and innovative gastronomy that’s recognized worldwide.