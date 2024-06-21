Keeping Up with Recent DMC Alliances

As meeting professionals move their groups around the globe, success often depends on finding a well-connected destination management company familiar with local resources and the unique opportunities of a destination.

While there are plenty of high-quality independent DMCs, many others have joined umbrella organizations that provide marketing and other support services. Among the leading DMC groups are DMC Network, Global DMC Partners, Hosts Global, PRA, Ovation Global, and Euromic.

With many DMCs hard hit by the pandemic, these umbrella organizations are more essential: They vet members to try to ensure clients receive a consistent level of professionalism and similar business processes as they move from destination to destination.

Here are some of the new alliances formed recently:

• Hosts Global announced in June the addition of Creators of Live, a DMC with 15 years of experience working with events in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxemb ourg.

• Earlier this spring, Hosts Global also signed Destination Arabia, which offers groups expertise and access in destinations throughout the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai (right), Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah.

• The latest alliance for Washington, D.C.-based Global DMC Partners is Dublin-based Wallace Travel Group, a privately owned DMC with 54 years of experience with incentive travel, conferences, and meetings in Ireland (left).

• DMC Network’s first new DMC partner in 2024 was Marrakesh-based Access Holidays & Events, which delivers experiences throughout Morocco (below).

• In June, DMC Network also brought on DMS Mexico, which operates in its Mexico City homebase, as well as surrounding central Mexico cities and regions, including San Miguel de Allende, Puebla, Mérida, and Oaxaca.

• Drakos DMC, Euromic’s DMC for events in Cyprus, is now also the group’s partner for meetings and incentives throughout Greece, where it has 40 years of experience.