5 Meeting Properties Reach the Finish Line

August is a good time for a celebration, and that’s likely the mood at these five newly opened or updated properties.

• Opened August 1. San Antonio’s first InterContinental hotel opened on the site of the former Wyndham San Antonio River Walk, which closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 390-room InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel features more than 18,000 square feet of meeting space and four new restaurants and bars. The property, on the River Walk with easy access to a water-taxi landing zone, is a mile from the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

• Opened August 15. Originally expected to open in the spring, Kimpton Claret Hotel (left) is now ready for business. The 190-room property, offering 10,000 square feet of meeting space, is the second Denver property for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts. However, unlike Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver, which is in the downtown area, this property is in a mixed-use development 11 miles to the southeast. Details here.

• Opened August 16. Marriott International promised a summer opening for the St. Regis Longboat Key Resort (right) on Longboat Key, Fla., west of Sarasota. It hit the mark with a soft opening on August 16. Meeting space at the luxury 18-acre, 168-room beachfront property includes an 8,100-square-foot ballroom and two outdoor event lawns measuring 8,000 and 10,000 square feet. Details here.

• Opening August 29. The 188-room Le Meridien Fort Worth Downtown, (left) closed since 2006, will welcome guests as of August 29. While the hotel had originally announced a spring launch, it’s still in plenty of time for fall events at the Fort Worth Convention Center, just a block away. The property, which is next door to the Hilton Fort Worth, has nearly 5,000 square feet of function space of its own, including a 2,555-square-foot ballroom. Details here.

• Transition Complete. After its sale in May to Host Hotels & Resorts for $725 million, Oahu’s Turtle Bay Resort officially became Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay (right) in early August. This is the third Hawaii property for The Ritz-Carlton portfolio, which also includes The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach. Turtle Bay has 18,000 square feet of indoor meeting space. Details here.