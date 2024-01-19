Luxury Property Plans Summer Opening on Longboat Key, Fla.

Marriott International’s luxury St. Regis brand plans a summer 2024 opening on Longboat Key, a barrier island west of Sarasota, Fla. It will be the only St. Regis launching in the U.S. this year and the largest development on the island in over 50 years.

The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort will have 168 guest rooms, including 26 suites; 36,285 square feet of event space; a 20,000-square-foot oceanfront spa; three dining outlets; and a saltwater lagoon with stingrays, Galapagos turtles, and other sea life. The 18-acre property on the Gulf of Mexico will have access to 800 feet of private beach.

Indoors, the event-space highlight will be the 8,100-square-foot Astor Ballroom, divisible by three and connected to more than 2,500 square feet of prefunction space. The resort will offer seven additional meeting rooms ranging from 375 square feet to 1,780 square feet, plus two expansive outdoor event lawns measuring 8,000 and 10,000 square feet.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is 10 miles from the hotel, about a 20-minute drive, while Tampa International Airport is 72 miles, an hour and 40-minute drive.