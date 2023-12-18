Kimpton to Open Its Second Denver Property

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, has announced the name of its 19-story, new-build Denver hotel opening in spring 2024.

Kimpton Claret Hotel is going up in Belleview Station, a mixed-use development in southeast Denver, about 11 miles from the downtown area and the city’s convention center.



Belleview Station, also a stop on the city’s light-rail system, will eventually have about 3,000 residential units, 2.8-million square feet of office space, and 200,000 square feet of retail space. It’s adjacent to the Denver Tech Center, an emerging business hub that’s home to companies such as Arrow Electronics, Zoom Video Communications, and RingCentral.



Kimpton Claret will have 190 guest rooms, including four suites; 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space; and two dining outlets: Saverina, a ground-floor restaurant with an Italian-inspired menu, and a 19th-floor rooftop bar with views of the Rocky Mountains. Amenities will include yoga mats and robes in all guest rooms and a daily social hour.



This will be the brand’s second property in Denver, complementing the 191-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver, located within walking distance of the city’s 16th Street Mall and the Colorado Convention Center.



Kimpton Claret is 25 miles from Denver International Airport, about a 30-minute drive.