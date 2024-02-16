Vacant Fort Worth Hotel Is Revived

A block from the 9th Street entrance of the Fort Worth Convention Center, Le Meridien Fort Worth Downtown is in the works, with an opening expected this spring.

The 188-room property is a renovation of the Hotel Texas Annex next to the Hilton Fort Worth. The structure was built in 1970 as an extension to Hotel Texas (now the Hilton), but it closed in 2006 and has sat vacant since.

The rebirth of the hotel will include guest rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and a mid-century, modernist design.

Highlights of the hotel’s event space are its 2,555-square-foot Chisholm Trail Ballroom, divisible by two; three small meeting rooms; and an outdoor rooftop pool area that can be used for receptions.

A Frech/Tex restaurant called Bouvier Brasserie will be open all day, and a rooftop bar will offer cocktails and light fare with views of downtown Fort Worth.

Le Meridien Fort Worth Downtown will be operated by Remington Hospitality, which also operates Hilton Fort Worth. The property is 24 miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, a 30-minute drive.