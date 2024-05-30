Oahu’s Turtle Bay to Rebrand as a Ritz-Carlton

The Turtle Bay Resort on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii, has been sold. The 450-room, 1,180-acre luxury property has seen several owners since it opened in 1972, and the next will be Host Hotels & Resorts, which announced on May 29 an agreement to acquire the property from Blackstone Real Estate for $725 million.

Blackstone bought the property in 2018 and conducted a $100-million-plus renovation during a pandemic-related closure from March 2020 to June 2021. The project included upgrades to the guest rooms and bungalows, the lobby, pools, restaurants, meeting space, and spa. It also added a club lounge and updated the exterior and the arrival experience.

The transaction is expected to close in late July, after which Hosts says it will transition management from Pyramid/Benchmark to Marriott under its luxury Ritz-Carlton brand.

Turtle Bay has 18,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, highlighted by the 8,832-square-foot Kuilima Ballroom, with 18-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and the ability to be divided into three meeting spaces. There’s also the 5,592-square-foot Kahuku Ballroom with an adjoining 4,800-square-foot terrace, plus multiple smaller meeting rooms and a number of outdoor special-event venues.

Other amenities include six food-and-beverage outlets, seven retail spaces, two golf courses, seven beaches, four resort pools, tennis and pickleball courts, an equestrian center, a spa, and a working farm.

Turtle Bay is 37 miles from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, about a 55-minute drive.