[Webinar] Behind the Scenes: How We Built a Webinar Using ChatGPT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: September 19, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

In this webinar, Brooke Gracey will spill the beans on how the team at Cvent used ChatGPT to create a webinar (available on-demand) that was so good, it had people lining up to attend (virtually, of course). She'll share all the juicy details on how we crafted a killer title, created engaging content, and promoted our webinar to the right audience as well as key metrics we tracked, and how we are using those insights to optimize webinar performance. She's also got some hilarious stories about our own webinar fails that you won't want to miss.

So, whether you're a webinar pro or a newbie, register for this webinar to get answers to questions like:

How can AI be used to ideate topics, build the abstract, and write the content outline and script?

What are some ways that AI can be used to help promote a webinar?

Can audiences distinguish between AI and human input?

Does using AI actually save time or does it add to the workload?

Be sure to bring all of your burning questions with you, we’ll have time at the end to answer them!

Speaker:

Brooke Gracey

Marketing Director

Cvent

Sponsored by:

