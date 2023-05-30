[Webinar] Guide to Innovative Event Tech with Guest ChatGPT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: July 12, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Are you tired of the same old boring events? Do you want to impress your attendees and stand out from the competition? Join Cvent expert Brooke Gracey for a Guide to Innovative Event Tech webinar with special guest ChatGPT! We'll cover the latest trends in event technology and how you can use them to transform your events into unforgettable experiences. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from the experts and take your events to the next level! During this webinar, we will chat about:

Discovering the latest event technology trends and how to leverage them to create more engaging and impactful event experiences for your attendees.

Digital do's and don'ts for each trend, helping you avoid common pitfalls and maximize the potential of each technology.

How to level up your event game with the latest tech trends and provide insider tips from industry experts. Your attendees won't know what hit 'em!

The secrets to finding the perfect balance between technology and human connection. Plus, learn how to choose the right tech to help you achieve your goals (without driving you crazy!).

Speaker:

Brooke Gracey

Marketing Director

Cvent

