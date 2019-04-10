A Vegas Destination Experience 

Menu
The 20th annual Las Vegas Corporate Invitational Destination Showcase, hosted by MeetingsNet, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and key members of the Las Vegas hospitality industry, convened April 3-5 and coincided with the fourth annual Global Meetings Industry Day.

More than 40 meeting, convention, and incentive planners participated in a three-day itinerary that featured great golf as well as other Vegas-specific experiences: A desert jeep excursion and a foodie tour of both renowned restaurants and under-the-radar gems. Each night, receptions held in creatively decorated meeting spaces brought everyone together to recount the details of their day. Both the golfers and the non-golfers in the crowd came away from the Corporate Invitational with a better understanding of the wide range of options available for the business side and the leisure side of events held in Las Vegas.

TAGS: Destination & Venue News
