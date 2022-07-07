Skip navigation
Menu
new copy.jpg
Meeting Planning Toolbox

Changemakers 2022

Celebrating individuals whose initiative and innovation are moving their organizations and the meetings industry forward

MeetingsNet’s annual Changemaker profiles celebrate exceptional meeting professionals who are using their talent, initiative, creativity, and passion to affect change for their organizations and/or the meetings industry at large. Whether focused on critical issues such as sustainability, accessibility, pandemic relief legislation, or diversity, or finding meaningful ways to better serve the educational and networking needs of their communities, the 2022 Changemakers are outstanding examples of leadership in action.

Senior Product Manager-Accessibility
Cvent
President & CEO
Associated Luxury Hotels International
Chief Connecting Officer 
Kite Meeting Management
Vice President, Government Affairs
Exhibitions and Conferences Alliance
Managing Director and CEO 
UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry
Vice President, Meetings, Sales, and Events 
National Association of Realtors
Director, Meetings and Events
American Occupational Therapy Association
Implementation Manager
Endless Events
Director of Corporate Travel & Events
Dine Brands Global 
Vice President of Sales & Industry Relations
Teneo Hospitality Group
Senior Director of Firm Events
DLA Piper
Senior Director, Individual Performance Strategy 
Creative Group
Board President
Live Events Coalition
Chair, Government Affairs
Live Events Coalition
Event Strategist and Founder
Black in Events Network
TAGS: Event Design & Ideas Corporate Meetings & Events Event Tech & Virtual Meetings Association Conventions and Expos
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
StressPanner0722.jpg
Hybrid Events Mean Hard Decisions for Hosts
Jul 08, 2022
HotelLaborShortage0722.png
Hotel-Labor Shortage: How Bad Is It?
Jul 05, 2022
leadership_image.jpg
Unshakeable: 3 Keys to Leading Through Adversity
Jul 01, 2022
AttendeeBiometricFeedback0622d.png
Technology to Make Attendee Feedback Accurate—and Fast
Jun 27, 2022