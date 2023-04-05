Changemaker Nominations Are Open!

MeetingsNet is now accepting nominations for its annual list of meeting professionals who have created a specific positive change for their organizations, their professional communities, or the meetings industry as a whole.

Our 2023 Changemakers list will celebrate the innovation and resourcefulness that has allowed this industry to survive and evolve despite the challenges of inflation, hotel compression, small staffs, and other challenges of the past year.

We welcome nominations related to a variety of change-making initiatives: rethinking meeting formats or event-marketing tactics, tackling diversity or event sustainability, developing mentorships or new ways to use technologies, or taking on some other important objective. Do you know someone whose meetings-related innovations, initiatives, or leadership deserve to be recognized?

Click the link below to get to our nominations page. Tell us about your nominee’s unique change-making efforts in the meetings industry. Submit!

Nominate a 2023 Changemaker today!

DEADLINE: Nominations are open through Monday, May 8. Profiles of the winners will run in the July/August 2023 issue of MeetingsNet as well as on MeetingsNet.com.

Questions? Please contact Sue Hatch, MeetingsNet’s Content Director, at [email protected]

