5 Meeting-Tech Updates for September

Sourcing virtual-meeting technology is sticky business: There are loads of companies in the market, the demo process is time-consuming, each tool has different strengths, and the landscape keeps changing. It can be a full-time job to keep up with what virtual-meeting technology companies are offering. To help you, here are five developments over the that could have a bearing on your request-for-proposal process.

September 22: Brightcove, a leading video technology platform, has partnered with meeting-management technology company Cvent. Brightcove’s cloud-based video-hosting platform and video player tools are now embedded in Cvent’s Virtual Attendee Hub, which launched in August.

September 22: A new digital events company, King Street Production Group, launched with the goal of elevating the virtual event experience. The new Alexandria, Va.-based company is led by Andy Pyne, founder of INVNT, a live-communications company acquired by Time Inc. in 2015. Pyne’s new focus is making live and virtual events more effective and impactful, with a scalable event-management platform and more than 30 years of event experience.

September 17: MC3, a provider of meeting production and training services especially focused on the life-sciences market, has released the latest version of its virtual meeting solution, Virtuoso Portal. Among the updates is a “Smart Tile” technology that facilitates virtual breakout sessions. The system can identify users and place them in the online conference breakout to which they are assigned. Alternatively, it can place attendees into randomized groups for peer-to-peer activities.

September 15: Event-management software provider EventRebels has announced the release of its ER Virtual Trade Show software. The new product allows attendees to engage with sponsors and exhibitors in a virtual-event environment. Using an interactive floor map and search screens, attendees can chat with exhibitors, download resources, and start online video conferences. The ER Virtual Trade Show software follows the company’s release of its ERVirtual Conference software in June.

September 15: Airmeet, a platform for virtual events that launched in August 2019, announced it had raised $12 million in Series A funding. The platform is focused on networking; it includes a “social lounge” with tables for meet-ups and a lobby for speed networking, where participants can meet and make connections in one- to five-minute increments. The solution also provides registration management, payment solutions, and analytics. Airmeet is still in the beta testing phase but has hosted more than 10,000 events, according to the company.

