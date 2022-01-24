Skip navigation
How to Add the Color of the Year into Your Meeting

Every year the color specialists at Pantone celebrate a Color of the Year that they believe reflects the global mood. This year, for the first time, they’ve created a brand-new color for the honor. A blue-violet shade called Very Peri, or Pantone 17-3938, has been mixed to reflect “the global innovation and transformation taking place,” especially as our physical and digital lives have merged in new ways due to the pandemic.

When your meetings and events take off again, could Very Peri be the extra pop your event design needs? Here are some ideas for bringing color into the meeting environment.

