Surprise! Another New Hotel in Nashville

While the Covid pandemic was a huge drag on the hotel industry nationwide, one city that’s moved ahead with several hotel openings is Nashville. In fact, the city has added nearly 3,800 hotel rooms since the beginning of 2021; these include the 252-room Hyatt Centric last June, the 346-room W Nashville last September, and the 200-room Hotel Fraye last month.



Another property that debuted recently, just in time to host some of the 5,000 attendees of the American Society of Association Executives’ annual meeting in late August, is the Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown. Located across the street from the Music City Center and one block from the Bridgestone Arena, the property is the largest Embassy Suites in North America, with 506 guest units. In addition, there’s 35,350 square feet of meeting space, anchored by a 9,372-square-foot main ballroom that’s flanked by 20 breakout rooms.



Dining options on property include a unique outlet at the top of the 30-story building: the L30 Restaurant & Bar, an indoor-outdoor venue (in photo) that is the highest rooftop eatery in a city with dozens of them. Back on the ground floor, there’s the L1 Restaurant & Bar, open for lunch and dinner, as well as Good Citizen Coffee Co., serving breakfast and lunch.



The hotel is three blocks from the Country Music Hall of Fame and four blocks from the Ryman Auditorium, the National Museum of African-American Music, and the Broadway entertainment district. The Tennessee State Capitol is a five-minute drive, and both Vanderbilt and Tennessee State Universities are less than a 10-minute drive away.



Nashville International Airport is eight miles from the Embassy Suites, a 15-minute drive.