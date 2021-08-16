Nashville’s Hotel Scene to Grow by 346 Rooms

W Nashville plans to open September 17 in the neighborhood known as The Gulch, half a mile west of the Music City Center convention facility.

The contemporary new-build property on the corner of 12th Ave. South and Laurel St. will have 346 hotel rooms, including 60 suites, and about 21,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The largest meeting space is the 6,105-square-foot Great Room, divisible by three, which shares an event floor with six meeting rooms and the 9,383-square-foot Wet Deck outdoor terrace. The Wet Deck includes a pool and bar, and there’s also a 6,102-square-foot rooftop bar that groups can use for special events.

Two restaurants are opening at the hotel under chef Andrew Carmellini: The Dutch Nashville, a take on NoHo Hospitality Group's The Dutch in New York City, and Italian Chophouse, a steakhouse with Italian and Nashville influences.

W Nashville is about nine miles from Nashville International Airport.