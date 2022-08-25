Skip navigation
Fraye_lobby.png
Destination & Venue News

Nashville’s New Hotel Fraye Debuts in Midtown

Located near Music Row, the city’s first Curio Collection property has 200 upscale rooms and meeting space for 275.

The 200-room Hotel Fraye opened in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood on August 18, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton and managed by Concord Hospitality.

The property is just a few blocks from Vanderbilt University and close to Music Row, home to the recording studios, record labels, and other businesses that serve Nashville’s music industry. It’s about a mile west of Music City Center, Nashville’s main convention center, offering 2.1 million square feet of meeting space.

fraye_ballroom.pngThe new-build hotel’s meeting and event spaces are spread across four rooms on the seventh floor, including a 3,000-square-foot ballroom (left) with capacity for 275.  The property boasts ergonomic X-Chairs among its business-meeting amenities; the chairs have built-in heating, cooling, and massage functions.

The hotel’s restaurant and bar concepts include the seventh-floor Eddie Ate Dynamite, or EAD, a rooftop bar and lounge with indoor and outdoor spaces and live music nightly. There’s also Gathre, which serves modern American cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

