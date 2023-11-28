Meetings-Friendly Property Coming to Nashville Int’l Airport

Nashville has seen a bunch of hotels open in the past two years that can accommodate small and mid-sized meetings: the 252-room Hyatt Centric , the 200-room Hotel Fraye, the 235-room Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, the 346-room W Nashville, and the 506-room Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown.



But the city isn’t done adding business-focused room inventory just yet. Come March 2024, another meetings-capable property will come on line, but with a much shorter commute from the newly-renovated central terminal at Nashville International Airport: 60 seconds, to be exact.



The 298-room Hilton BNA Nashville Airport Terminal, adjacent to the airport’s central terminal, will offer 14,000 square feet of meeting space. It includes the 7,800-square-foot Aviator Ballroom (in photo) that’s divisible by five plus six other breakouts ranging from 300 to 600 square feet each.



On-site dining and entertainment will include an all-day full-service restaurant plus an adjacent bar and music lounge that will feature live entertainment regularly. On the eighth floor of the Hilton will be a fitness center, while the ninth floor will be home to an indoor-outdoor pool as well as a bar with views across the airport and to downtown Nashville.



Downtown Nashville is eight miles from the airport, a 15-minute drive.



The airport itself has also undergone recent additions and renovations. Last January, a 200,000-square-foot grand lobby with huge skylights, 24 passenger-screening lanes, and a skybridge to the Hilton was completed in the central terminal, while October saw the opening of eight more gates in concourse C to accommodate more flights from Spirit and Allegiant. And by 2028, the “New Horizons” project at the airport will bring improvements to concourses A and D plus baggage-handling system upgrades and road improvements to reduce congestion.