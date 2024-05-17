Luxury Marriott Brand Bound for Nashville

In Cvent’s 2024 lists of top meeting hotels and destinations, Nashville stood out, taking the third spot for North American destinations and four of the top five spots for North American hotels. That position is likely to strengthen with news of another hotel in development that caters to the luxury segment: The St. Regis Nashville.

Located around the corner from the back entrance of the Music City Convention Center, plans for the property include 177 hotel rooms and 111 residences across 39 floors.

Real estate developer Turnberry will develop and operate the property, which is expected to break ground next year. Turnberry also developed and operates the adjacent 533-room JW Marriott Nashville, which opened in 2018.

The property is expected to have a fine-dining restaurant, a lobby bar, a three-meal restaurant, a full-service spa, two ballrooms with prefunction space, and an outdoor pool deck and terrace that wraps around three sides of the building.

The St. Regis brand has been on the move. St. Regis Chicago opened in mid-2023, while St. Regis Longboat Key Resort plans to open this summer on Florida’s Gulf Coast.