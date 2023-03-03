St. Regis Hotel to Open Near the Chicago River

Almost two years after originally planned, Marriott International expects to open a prominent addition to its luxury St. Regis hotel portfolio on May 1. The pandemic along with supply-chain issues and other factors delayed the 191-room St. Regis Chicago, but the property is now gearing up for its opening in the city’s third largest tower, part of the Lakeshore East development on Wacker Drive.

Meeting space at the riverfront property is highlighted by the 4,721-square-foot Astor Ballroom, which can seat 250 for a banquet. The ballroom can be split into two equal-size rooms and offers 1,370 square feet of pre-function space. Groups will find four additional meeting rooms, ranging from 546 square feet to 1,157 square feet.

For meetings with wellness on the agenda, The Spa at St. Regis plans a full range of services and treatments in its 12,000-square-foot footprint. Other on-site amenities will include a fitness center, swimming pool, and two restaurants, Miru, offering Japanese cuisine, and Tre Dita, with a Tuscan-inspired menu.

The St. Regis is just over three miles north of McCormick Place Convention Center, and about 18 miles from O’Hare International Airport.