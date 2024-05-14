Nashville, Madrid, Singapore, and Dubai: Nailed It!

It’s impressive for a destination to be home to several top-ranked meetings hotels. According to Cvent’s just-released annual lists of top properties for business events as measured by 2023 booking activity, four cities stand out for that feat: Nashville, Madrid, Singapore, and Dubai.

Cvent creates Top Meeting Hotel lists for four global regions: North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

In North America, Nashville hotels take four of the five top spots, on a list dominated by just four hotel companies: Marriott (JW, Renaissance, Westin), Omni, Accor (Fairmont), and Hyatt.

For European meeting hotels, the top-10 list includes four hotels in Madrid and two in Barcelona, giving Spain an impressive showing. In the Middle East and Africa region, Dubai hotels dominate, filling the top eight spots; and in Asia-Pacific, Singapore has five hotels in the top 10.

To create their Top Meeting Hotels lists, Cvent analyzed business generated through its Supplier Network between January 2023 and December 2023. Criteria include total number of requests for proposals, awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area market share, conversion rate, and response rate.

Similarly, for the Top Meeting Destinations list, Cvent ranks thousands of cities based on the number of total room nights booked through its system; the number of unique request-for-proposals sent through its the marketplace to venues in the city; the total value of the RFPs submitted; and the actual awarded value for meetings booked.

Top Meeting Hotels in North America

1. Grand Hyatt Nashville

2. Omni Nashville Hotel

3. JW Marriott Austin

4. JW Marriott Nashville

5. Renaissance Nashville Hotel

6. Fairmont Austin

7. The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

8. Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

9. Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport

10. Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk

Top Meeting Hotels in Europe

1. Melia Castilla

2. Hilton Prague

3. NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding

4. Madrid Marriott Auditorium Hotel & Conference Center

5. Lisbon Marriott Hotel

6. Hilton Barcelona

7. InterContinental Athenaeum Athens

8. Melia Avenida America

9. Corinthia Lisbon

10. AC Hotel Barcelona Forum

Top Meeting Hotels in the Middle East and Africa

1. Conrad Dubai

2. InterContinental Dubai Festival City

3. Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai

4. Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

5. Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights

6. Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

7. JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

8. The St. Regis Downtown Dubai

9. InterContinental Istanbul

10. Grand Hyatt Istanbul

Top Meeting Hotels in Asia-Pacific

1. JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

2. Shangri-La Singapore

3. Hyatt Regency Sydney

4. Hilton Tokyo

5. Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

6. Fairmont Singapore

7. Voco Orchard Singapore

8. Hilton Kuala Lumpur

9. Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park

10. Hilton Singapore Orchard

For each region, Cvent has its full ranking of top hotels, searchable by number of guest rooms, amount of meeting space, and other factors. For North America, Cvent ranks 250 properties; in the other regions, it ranks 50 hotels each.

Cvent’s Top Meeting Destinations lists may be a bit less illuminating, but they do confirm the strength of top meeting sites. On the North America list, the cities are the same as last year, again topped by Orlando, but they have seen some movement. Notably, Las Vegas climbed from fourth to second, and Dallas moved from seventh to fourth.

Top North American Meeting Destinations

1. Orlando, Florida

2. Las Vegas, Nevada

3. Nashville, Tennessee

4. Dallas, Texas

5. San Diego, California

6. Chicago, Illinois

7. Atlanta, Georgia

8. Denver, Colorado

9. Phoenix, Arizona

10. Austin, Texas

Top European Meeting Destinations

1. London, U.K.

2. Barcelona, Spain

3. Madrid, Spain

4. Berlin, Germany

5. Lisbon, Portugal

6. Amsterdam, the Netherlands

7. Paris, France

8. Rome, Italy

9. Frankfurt, Germany

10. Munich, Germany

The full 2024 Cvent hotel and destination rankings are available here.