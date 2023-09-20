[Webinar] Zombie-Proofing Your Events: Tips for Engaging Attendees

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: October 25, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

The last thing that any event organizer wants is an audience full of zombie attendees. A disengaged audience can drag down the energy of your event, resulting in fewer leads and lower event ROI.

So, how can you zombie-proof your events and avoid the unengaged virus? Cvent has the antidote! Join Laran Huba and Carisa Bartelt to learn all the tips you need to ensure that your next event thrives. They’ll share:

Common symptoms of audience disengagement and their root causes

Strategies to prevent a zombie epidemic at your event

Cutting-edge event tech ideas you can use to enable event engagement

Bring your questions with you, we'll have time to answer them at the end!

