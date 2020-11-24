Skip navigation
[Webinar] When Good Isn’t Good Enough: Upgrading Your Virtual Events for 2021

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 | 2 PM ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Duration: 1 hour

Convene’s virtual event producers specialize in bringing the best ideas to life. With expertise in event planning and virtual technology, they’re ready to share their expertise to help you level-up your virtual events playbook for the new year. 

In this webinar, you’ll learn to

  • Utilize a human-centered approach to virtual event design
  • Set your speakers and audience up for success
  • Increase production value to maintain audience attention
     

Sponsored by:

