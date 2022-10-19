[Webinar] What’s Your Sustainability Game Plan for Events?

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: November 16, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

There’s a lot of talk about sustainability these days. But when it comes down to how to actually implement sustainable practices into your meetings and events, confusion abounds and advice is needed. Aren’t you ready to do more than just talk about sustainability?

Join Cvent for a step-by-step guide on how you can use technology to support sustainable meetings and events. Alyssa Peltier and Kris Justice will teach you how to plan, track, act, and report on sustainability initiatives.

You’ll learn:

How to create actionable targets for your events

What data matters and how to track it

Ways event tech can help you achieve your sustainability goals

Speaker:

Alyssa Peltier

Senior Manager, Market Insights

Cvent

Kris Justice

Senior Manager for Enterprise Customer Success

Cvent Europe

