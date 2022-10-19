Skip navigation
Menu
Webinars
iStock-1152943618.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] What’s Your Sustainability Game Plan for Events?

Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: November 16, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

There’s a lot of talk about sustainability these days. But when it comes down to how to actually implement sustainable practices into your meetings and events, confusion abounds and advice is needed. Aren’t you ready to do more than just talk about sustainability?

Join Cvent for a step-by-step guide on how you can use technology to support sustainable meetings and events. Alyssa Peltier and Kris Justice will teach you how to plan, track, act, and report on sustainability initiatives.

You’ll learn:

  • How to create actionable targets for your events
  • What data matters and how to track it
  • Ways event tech can help you achieve your sustainability goals

Speaker:

Alyssa Peltier - Headshot (1).jpegAlyssa Peltier
Senior Manager, Market Insights
Cvent

kris.jpgKris Justice
Senior Manager for Enterprise Customer Success
Cvent Europe

Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

Register for the webinar below:
 

 
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
iStock-533699494.jpg
[Webinar] Tech Tools at your Fingertips to Make Planning a Breeze
Sep 30, 2022
iStock-1212754341.jpg
[Webinar] Carpe Per Diems! A Close (and Fun) Look at Managing Speaker and Entertainment Contracts
Sep 27, 2022
iStock-1391430740.jpg
[Webinar] Everything You Need to Successfully Run Your In-Person Events
Sep 22, 2022
iStock-905819004.jpg
[Webinar] Prepared for Anything: How to Set Up Your Event Program to Weather Any Storm
Jul 11, 2022