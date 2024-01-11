[Webinar] What an Event Attendee Wants

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: December 6, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Have you ever wanted to get inside the minds of your audience? What do they really think about events? How far will they travel, what are they willing to pay, and how do they envision the ideal event?



We had those same questions, and we decided to get the answers. We’ve teamed up with Hanover Research to survey 1000+ conference attendees, uncovering their unfiltered thoughts about the events they attend.



Join our webinar to learn what these attendees said about:

• In-Person vs. Virtual Sentiments: Gain valuable insights into attendee preferences and

sentiments regarding in-person and virtual conferences. Use this knowledge to tailor

your event format effectively.

• Motivators and Event Excellence: Explore the key motivators driving attendance and get

actionable tips to ensure your event exceeds expectations, making it a must-attend.

• Addressing Unmet Needs: Identify unmet attendee needs and learn innovative ways to

leverage event technology to conquer these challenges.



By the end of this webinar, you’ll be able to use these new insights to create events that have your attendees singing in their best Christina Aguilera voice:

What an attendee wants, what an attendee needs,

Events that make me happy are the key,

And I’m thanking you for knowing exactly,

What an attendee wants, what an attendee needs!

Speakers:

Kirstin Sargent

Team Lead, Meetings and Events

Cvent

