[Webinar] The Secrets to Structuring Your Total Event Program for 2021

Webinar live date: January 26, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

This last year has changed the way we look at our event programs. As we look to 2021 and beyond, one thing is clear: virtual and hybrid events are here to stay, and, alongside traditional in-person events, will become fixtures in any successful event program. With these new event types comes a greater opportunity to reach and engage new and larger audiences and deliver more leads, pipeline and revenue. Capturing that opportunity requires a shift in strategy and a re-imagining of the traditional relationships between marketers and event planners. As the need to execute and deliver value across all event types becomes the norm, the role technology plays will move to the forefront.



In this session, Mike Dietrich and Alyssa Peltier of Cventshare their secrets to structuring your total event program for 2021. Full of actionable advice from their own experiences executing events, they’ll provide best practices you can implement both today and as you plan for next year.Join us and you’ll learn how to:

Realign your total event framework so that virtual, hybrid, and in-person events all have their spot to shine

Set up your organization with the right mindset and skillset for successful events in 2021

Structure a flexible, agile tech stack that allows you to execute and capture value no matter the event type

Speakers:

Mike Dietrich

Vice President, Produt Marketing

Cvent

Alyssa Peltier

Senior Manager, Industry Marketing

Cvent

