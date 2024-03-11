[Webinar] Scaling Event Programs: Navigating Growth with Flat Resources

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 17, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

“Grow your events, but team size and budget must remain flat”. Sound familiar? Join us as we share the latest research into how leaders are responding by restructuring their teams and technology to profitably scale their event programs. We’ll explore the growing role of event Centers of Excellence (CoE) in executing events more efficiently, and how event technology is leveraged centrally, and among field teams, to meet the growing demand for more events and attendees.

Targeted at Meeting and Event leaders and Marketers, attendees will walk away with:

Insights into structuring event teams to more efficiently meet growing demand

How event technology is being leveraged across teams to scale event programs

Practical next steps to get started

Speakers:

Mike Dietrich

Vice President of Cloud Marketing

Cvent



Rachel Andrews

Senior Director, Meetings and Events

Cvent





Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below:



