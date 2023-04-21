[Webinar] Reboot Your In-Person Events

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: May 17, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

In-person events are back, baby! We couldn’t be happier.



But what’s that you say? Your attendees expect to be wowed with safe, sustainable, and accessible events? Your budget isn’t nearly as robust as it once was? You’re having trouble finding a place to host your event? Sounds like you’ve got 99 problems. Let’s make it so that you can confidently say that your in-person events aren’t one.



Join our interactive webinar to learn:

How attendee expectations have changed - and ideas you can use to wow attendees

The five pillars of effective, measurable engagement

Ways event tech can support you in navigating social pressures on your events (sustainability, DEI, accessibility)

Bring your questions with you, we’ll have time for live QA at this webinar.

