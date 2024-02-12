Skip navigation
Webinars

[Webinar] A Playbook for the Complex: Executing Your Conference Plan

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Duration: 1 hour    

Welcome to our webinar, where we are going to talk all about the art and science of planning and executing successful conferences. Whether you're orchestrating a user conference or any large-scale event, this session is designed to provide you with a comprehensive framework for success. Using our own conference as a case study, we'll share insights and best practices from both our experiences and broader industry trends. This webinar isn't just a how-to guide; it's your roadmap to transforming large-scale event planning into an impactful and seamless experience.

Join us to elevate your conference planning skills and create exceptional moments that resonate with your brand and audience.

Key Takeaways:

1. Strategic Planning: Gain expertise in event planning timelines and collaborative strategies that align with your organizational objectives.

2. Engaging Experiences: Discover techniques for crafting dynamic, personalized attendee and content experiences.

3. Tech and Data Utilization: Learn to leverage advanced technology and data analysis for streamlined logistics and improved engagement.

Speakers:

Alyssa Peltier
Director, Market Insights
Cvent

Sponsored by:

Cvent

