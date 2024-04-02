Skip navigation
[Webinar] No Attendee Left Behind: Making Events Accessible to All

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Duration: 1 hour    

Did you know that one out of four of your event attendees is likely to have a disability?1 Events that aren’t designed with attendees that have disabilities in mind can exclude a large part of your audience and erode ROI.

Everyone should have access to high-quality events, regardless of their abilities. In this webinar, Stephen Cutchins from Cvent will take you through the do’s and don’ts of event accessibility so that you can deliver engaging events for all. Here’s what you can expect:

  • An overview on key accessibility trends
  • Best practices on disability etiquette
  • Sharing of tips, tricks, and strategies we’ve seen be successful

Make sure to bring your questions with you, we’ll be taking live Q+A!

1https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/disabilityandhealth/infographic-disability-impacts-all.html

Speakers:

stephen.jpgStephen Cutchins
Senior Manager of Accessibility
Cvent


Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

Register for the webinar below:

 


 

