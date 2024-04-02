[Webinar] No Attendee Left Behind: Making Events Accessible to All

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: May 22, 2024 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Did you know that one out of four of your event attendees is likely to have a disability?1 Events that aren’t designed with attendees that have disabilities in mind can exclude a large part of your audience and erode ROI.

Everyone should have access to high-quality events, regardless of their abilities. In this webinar, Stephen Cutchins from Cvent will take you through the do’s and don’ts of event accessibility so that you can deliver engaging events for all. Here’s what you can expect:

An overview on key accessibility trends

Best practices on disability etiquette

Sharing of tips, tricks, and strategies we’ve seen be successful

Make sure to bring your questions with you, we’ll be taking live Q+A!



1https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/disabilityandhealth/infographic-disability-impacts-all.html

Speakers:

Stephen Cutchins

Senior Manager of Accessibility

Cvent





Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below:



