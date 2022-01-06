Skip navigation
Webinars

[Webinar] Lessons from the Experts for 2022

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Duration: 1 hour    

With another year and continued challenges ahead of us, are you ready with your backup plan? Join this roundtable discussion of event experts as they explore the best way to plan and execute events that gives you the flexibility you need in an ever-changing landscape. From A/V considerations to attendee health and safety to top trends across the industry, we’ll dive into the nuances of event planning for less stress and more success.

Join us as we discuss:

  • The contracting, revenue, and concession considerations for live and virtual events
  • The AV technology tools and team needed for all contingency scenarios
  • Preparing for the ‘never normal’ future threats to event health and safety
  • Top event trends for 2022 and beyond

Speakers:

Simon Melser.jpgSimon Melser
Vice President, Business Development
Image Audiovisuals

 

allison.jpgAllison Kinsley, CMM, CMP, CED
Chief Meeting Architect
Kinsley Meetings

 

Brenda Rivers.jpgBrenda Rivers, JD, HMCC, CIS
President
SAFE LLC Event Risk Management

 

jennifer.jpgJennifer Haisten, CMP
Vice President
GlobauxSource

 

carolyn.jpgCarolyn Strauss, CSP
Professional Emcee and Explainer in Chief

 

 

Moderator:

Rob_Carey_cropped_0.jpgRob Carey
Senior Content Producer, MeetingsNet

 


Sponsored by:

jpg-ImageAVlogo-CMYK.jpg

 

 


 

Register for the webinar below:

 
