[Webinar] Lessons from the Experts for 2022

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: January 25, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour
With another year and continued challenges ahead of us, are you ready with your backup plan? Join this roundtable discussion of event experts as they explore the best way to plan and execute events that gives you the flexibility you need in an ever-changing landscape. From A/V considerations to attendee health and safety to top trends across the industry, we’ll dive into the nuances of event planning for less stress and more success.
Join us as we discuss:
- The contracting, revenue, and concession considerations for live and virtual events
- The AV technology tools and team needed for all contingency scenarios
- Preparing for the ‘never normal’ future threats to event health and safety
- Top event trends for 2022 and beyond
Speakers:
Simon Melser
Vice President, Business Development
Image Audiovisuals
Allison Kinsley, CMM, CMP, CED
Chief Meeting Architect
Kinsley Meetings
Brenda Rivers, JD, HMCC, CIS
President
SAFE LLC Event Risk Management
Jennifer Haisten, CMP
Vice President
GlobauxSource
Carolyn Strauss, CSP
Professional Emcee and Explainer in Chief
Moderator:
Rob Carey
Senior Content Producer, MeetingsNet
