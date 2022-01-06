[Webinar] Lessons from the Experts for 2022

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: January 25, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

With another year and continued challenges ahead of us, are you ready with your backup plan? Join this roundtable discussion of event experts as they explore the best way to plan and execute events that gives you the flexibility you need in an ever-changing landscape. From A/V considerations to attendee health and safety to top trends across the industry, we’ll dive into the nuances of event planning for less stress and more success.

Join us as we discuss:

The contracting, revenue, and concession considerations for live and virtual events

The AV technology tools and team needed for all contingency scenarios

Preparing for the ‘never normal’ future threats to event health and safety

Top event trends for 2022 and beyond

Speakers:

Simon Melser

Vice President, Business Development

Image Audiovisuals

Allison Kinsley, CMM, CMP, CED

Chief Meeting Architect

Kinsley Meetings

Brenda Rivers, JD, HMCC, CIS

President

SAFE LLC Event Risk Management

Jennifer Haisten, CMP

Vice President

GlobauxSource

Carolyn Strauss, CSP

Professional Emcee and Explainer in Chief

Moderator:

Rob Carey

Senior Content Producer, MeetingsNet



