[Webinar] Inside the Informa AllSecure Standards: Implementing In-Person Event Success

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: February 25, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Informa AllSecure—a detailed set of health and safety measures developed collaboratively with industry associations, event organizers, and venues—is leading the convention and exhibition industry’s return to in-person experiences. Here about the development and implementation of the program, lessons learned along the way, and get your questions answered about managing the rollout.



Attendees will:

Understand the AllSecure guidelines and how they apply in different situations

Learn the implementation challenges from a real-world scenario

Receive a copy of the Informa AllSecure guidelines



Speakers:

Gary Shuman

Head of Safety, Security & Resilience

Informa

