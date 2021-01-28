[Webinar] Inside the Informa AllSecure Standards: Implementing In-Person Event Success

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: February 25, 2021 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour
Informa AllSecure—a detailed set of health and safety measures developed collaboratively with industry associations, event organizers, and venues—is leading the convention and exhibition industry’s return to in-person experiences. Here about the development and implementation of the program, lessons learned along the way, and get your questions answered about managing the rollout.
Attendees will:
- Understand the AllSecure guidelines and how they apply in different situations
- Learn the implementation challenges from a real-world scenario
- Receive a copy of the Informa AllSecure guidelines
Speakers:
Gary Shuman
Head of Safety, Security & Resilience
Informa
Register for the webinar below: