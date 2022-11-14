[Webinar] Gen Z + Events: Insights to Know

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: December 8, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour
Gen Z is coming in hot! Did you know that by 2025 this group will make up over 27% of the global workforce? So how can you best work with this generation to create impactful event experiences? Do your event strategies and tactics need a refresh so you can best meet their needs and expectations?
Join Emily and Carisa from Cvent for an insightful discussion where you’ll to learn:
- Tips for understanding Gen Z and how they differ from other generations
- Where organizations can fail in attracting and engaging Gen Z audiences
- Innovation ideas to make your next event Gen Z friendly
Speakers:
Emily Dick
Director, Demand Generation
Cvent
Carisa Bartlet
Team Lead, Product Marketing
Cvent
Sponsored by:
Register for the webinar below: