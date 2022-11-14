[Webinar] Gen Z + Events: Insights to Know

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: December 8, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Gen Z is coming in hot! Did you know that by 2025 this group will make up over 27% of the global workforce? So how can you best work with this generation to create impactful event experiences? Do your event strategies and tactics need a refresh so you can best meet their needs and expectations?

Join Emily and Carisa from Cvent for an insightful discussion where you’ll to learn:

Tips for understanding Gen Z and how they differ from other generations

Where organizations can fail in attracting and engaging Gen Z audiences

Innovation ideas to make your next event Gen Z friendly

Speakers:

Emily Dick

Director, Demand Generation

Cvent

Carisa Bartlet

Team Lead, Product Marketing

Cvent

Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below:

