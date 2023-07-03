[Webinar] The Future of the Attendee Experience

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: August 16, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

As the line between in-person and digital events continues to blur, attendee expectations have shifted due to the integration of technology into daily life. This has impacted the way people interact with events, and the pressure is on for event leaders to deliver both engaging experiences and tangible business outcomes.

This webinar with Cvent will explore the latest trends in how people are consuming content, as well as how to blend physical and digital experiences for your events.

Join as we discuss:

Trending ways to use events to engage and build community

Best practices for extending event engagement

Strategies to deliver amazing attendee experiences

Bring your questions with you, we’re happy to answer them!

Closed captioning is available through Google Chrome. Can’t make the live session? This webinar will be recorded and available on-demand within 24 hours after the event concludes.

Speaker:

Alyssa Peltier

Senior Manager, Market Insights

Cvent





Sponsored by:

Register for the webinar below:

