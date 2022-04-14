Skip navigation
[Webinar] Event Ecosystem: Your Secret to Mastering the New Event Landscape

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Duration: 1 hour    

A dramatic shift in the tools and skills that planners need for success has occurred in the last two years. Throughout an onslaught on new event formats (hello, virtual and hybrid), new technologies, process changes, building last minute contingencies into event design, and now navigating a return to in-person events, planners have repeatedly risen to new challenges. But as teams are stretched to their limits, as job roles expand and become more complex, the need is emerging for planners to have a new network of resources, expertise, and support. This event ecosystem can help fill skills and capabilities gaps, and offers planning teams new avenues for successfully managing and executing their events.

Join Mike Dietrich and Julie Haddix from Cvent as they discuss how an event ecosystem can assist you in mastering the new event landscape. You’ll learn:

  • Elements of an ecosystem (spoiler alert –it’s more than just tech)
  • Tips for using an ecosystem to overcome gaps in skills or capabilities
  • How Cvent’s ecosystem can enable your success

Speakers:

julie.pngJulie Haddix
Senior Director, Solutions Marketing 
Cvent

 

Mike Dietrich (1).pngMike Dietrich
Vice President of Product Marketin
Cvent

 

 

Sponsored by:

Cvent logo

Register for the webinar below:

 
