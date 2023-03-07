[Webinar] Estimate, Mitigate, Report, Offset: A Four-Step Process for Meeting Sustainability

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: April 2, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Meeting professionals are well positioned to further their organizations’ sustainability commitments, but they need a framework to guide their efforts. In this 60-minute session, Natalie Lowe, CMM, co-founder of The Sustainable Events Forum, will present a four-step sustainability process, with a focus on step one: Estimating the baseline emissions of an event. She’ll also discuss creating a plan to mitigate meeting emissions, the emissions reporting process, and finally options for offsetting emissions that cannot be avoided.

Attendees will:

Discover how planners can more effectively support zero- or low-carbon initiatives.

Understand how to assess the baseline emissions of an event

Learn about meeting-emissions mitigation measures

Speaker:

Natalie Lowe, CMM

Co-founder, The Sustainable Events Forum

President, Celebrate Niagra



