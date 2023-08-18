[Webinar] Demystifying the Speaker and Entertainment Industries

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: October 31, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Hiring the right speaker or entertainer isn’t just finding the right content—the contract terms must align with your budget as well as attendee and stakeholder expectations. Through an interactive discussion and real-life stories, two professionals immersed in the entertainment and speaker industries, will share current business trends and advice on planning and booking unforgettable experiences with top talent, whether you’re booking direct or partnering with a bureau/agency.



Attendees will learn to:

Perform stakeholder analysis to align expectations with goals and objectives.

Define program content and delivery methods that fit the meeting goals and objectives in support of the strategic plan.

Create clear objectives for speakers and entertainers so they align with the event’s goals and objectives.

Secure speaker and performer contracts and communicate expectations aligned to event design to achieve meeting or event objectives

Speakers:

Diane Goodman, CMP

President & Founder, Goodman Speaker Management

Founder, Goodman Speakers Bureau

Nichole Beasley

President & Founder, West End Entertainment



