Webinars
[Webinar] The Balancing Act: How to Maximize ROI and Stay Within Budget

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Duration: 1 hour    

There’s no denying it…in-person events are back! However, there are now added pressures related to inflation, budget constraints, and over-worked teams. How do you manage these competing priorities?

In this webinar, Cvent will provide actionable tips to reduce costs across your events program. You’ll learn how to:

  • Centralize visibility of all meetings and events to cut duplicative programs
  • Strategically source venues and vendors to reduce expenses
  • Use digital channels like webinars, and virtual events to maximize ROI

You’re not going to want to miss this webinar. Your budget will thank you!

Speakers:

julie.pngJulie Haddix
Senior Director, Solutions Marketing 
Cvent

 

Sponsored by:

