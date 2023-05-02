[Webinar] Accessibility and Event Technology: A Beginner’s Guide Webinar

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: June 14, 2023 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Duration: 1 hour

According to the World Health Organization, 16% of people worldwide have some type of disability, with the US even higher at 26%.1 As an event organizer, you can expand your attendee base, create richer customer connections, and drive your business goals further – to create an accessibility friendly experience for your events.

Join Cvent’s accessibility guru, Stephen Cutchins, who will help break down the essential aspects of accessibility and how you can begin to create events that are truly accessible.

Key Takeaways:

A deeper understanding of accessibility: facts, figures and definitions

Increased awareness of specific types of disabilities and how these can influence your event planning

The surprising consequences of not incorporating accessibility concepts for your attendees

Speaker:

Stephen Cutchins

Senior Product Manager - Accessibility

Cvent



