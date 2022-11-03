Skip navigation
Menu
Webinars
GettyImages-1315542570.jpg
Webinars

[Webinar] 3 Trends for 2023: Are You Ready?

Wednesday, December 14 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m PT

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!

Webinar live date: December 14, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour    

New data privacy laws going into effect in five states, the need for “delegate ownership” of the event experience, and changes to event costs and vendor relations: these are among the big issues that event professionals will need to understand and react to in the year ahead.  Join a panel of industry thought leaders for a one-hour dive into these top meetings industry trends. Take away strategies to prepare, react, and succeed.

Attendees will learn:

  • How to inspire attendees to realize their best individual experience.  
  • What meeting planners need to know about new data privacy laws going into effect in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Virginia, and Utah
  • What to expect for event costs in the year ahead.

Speakers:

steve.jpgSteve O'Malley
Enterprise Vice President, COO
Maritz Global Events

greg.jpgGreg Bogue
Enterprise Vice President, Brand, Experience and Innovation Ecosystems
Maritz Global Events

jill.jpgJill Blood
Vice President, Deputy General Counsel
Maritz


Sponsored by:

Kiawah Logo_Tree_Locator.png

 

 

 

 

Register for the webinar below:

 

 
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
iStock-1152943618.jpg
[Webinar] What’s Your Sustainability Game Plan for Events?
Oct 19, 2022
iStock-533699494.jpg
[Webinar] Tech Tools at your Fingertips to Make Planning a Breeze
Sep 30, 2022
iStock-1212754341.jpg
[Webinar] Carpe Per Diems! A Close (and Fun) Look at Managing Speaker and Entertainment Contracts
Sep 27, 2022
iStock-1391430740.jpg
[Webinar] Everything You Need to Successfully Run Your In-Person Events
Sep 22, 2022