[Webinar] 3 Trends for 2023: Are You Ready?

Earn 1.0 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here!
Webinar live date: December 14, 2022 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
Duration: 1 hour
New data privacy laws going into effect in five states, the need for “delegate ownership” of the event experience, and changes to event costs and vendor relations: these are among the big issues that event professionals will need to understand and react to in the year ahead. Join a panel of industry thought leaders for a one-hour dive into these top meetings industry trends. Take away strategies to prepare, react, and succeed.
Attendees will learn:
- How to inspire attendees to realize their best individual experience.
- What meeting planners need to know about new data privacy laws going into effect in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Virginia, and Utah
- What to expect for event costs in the year ahead.
Speakers:
Steve O'Malley
Enterprise Vice President, COO
Maritz Global Events
Greg Bogue
Enterprise Vice President, Brand, Experience and Innovation Ecosystems
Maritz Global Events
Jill Blood
Vice President, Deputy General Counsel
Maritz
Sponsored by:
