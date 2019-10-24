Skip navigation
HALLArtsHotelExterior14.jpg
Destination & Venue News>U.S.

Creativity-Themed Property to Debut in Dallas

Matching its artsy neighborhood, HALL Arts Hotel features paintings and sculptures throughout its indoor and outdoor event spaces.

On December 16, a new meetings-friendly hotel will open in the Dallas Arts District, the city’s cultural hub known for Meyerson Symphony Center, Winspear Opera House, and the Dallas Museum of Art.

HALL Arts Hotel is a LEED Gold-certified building with 183 guest rooms, two chef-driven restaurants, and 6,000 square feet of indoor meeting space. That space includes a 2,500-square-foot ballroom (photo below) with floor-to-ceiling windows, striking paintings by noted British artist Clare Woods, and Lasvit chandeliers. Also, the ballroom’s doors open to a 1,250-square-foot garden featuring sophisticated landscaping, works by world-renowned artist Pedro Reyes, and views of the Wyly Theatre and Dallas Arts District.

DallasArtsHotelBallroom.pngThe next-largest space is Flora HALL, an 1,800-square-foot mini-ballroom with a wall of windows and commissioned works by artists Lincoln Schatz and Eva Lundsager, plus views of the iconic Winspear Opera House and Meyerson Symphony Center. Sculpture HALL is a 780-square-foot room with natural lighting and original artwork from Antonius-Tín Bui. Lastly, HALL Arts Boardroom offers 513 square feet for up to 14 people, with a prominent hanging sculpture by Tomás Saraceno and wide views of the Texas Sculpture Walk adjacent to the hotel.

The property offers smart technology that can stream still images, audio, and video between all of the indoor meeting spaces. And for larger events, the hotel has an additional 15,000 square feet of outdoor space comprising the HALL Arts Event Deck and the Texas Sculpture Walk.

DallasArtsHotelGuestroom.png“As the only hotel in the Dallas Arts District, it was important for us to engage with the existing charm of the neighborhood,” noted Jennifer Wasserman, the hotel’s director of marketing.

