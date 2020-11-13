Might Events Require Proof of Covid Immunity?

As the meeting, convention, and trade-show industry tries to figure out the best approaches for businesspeople to safely gather in person, the concert industry is taking a big step forward with a new protocol.



Box-office giant Ticketmaster is developing a plan to have people who purchased tickets to concerts and other public events use their mobile phones to verify with documentation that they have gotten a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours of the event or have gotten vaccinated. Anyone who does not provide confirmation of either will not be allowed to attend the event. A similar plan has been proposed for international air travel.



Ticketmaster’s announcement comes two days after Pfizer said trials of its Covid vaccine found it to be about 90 percent effective, and that the company could produce up to 50 million doses by the end of 2020 plus one billion more in 2021.



