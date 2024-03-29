If #MeetingsMatter to You, Grab the New GMID Collateral

Global Meetings Industry Day 2024 is April 11, and the U.S. Travel Association, which now coordinates the annual day celebrating the power of meetings, has uploaded free resources to make it easy for meeting professionals and the hospitality industry to get involved.

A Zoom background: Even if you’re stuck on virtual meetings all day on April 11, support GMID and perhaps drive some conversations about the importance of meetings with a GMID background image (shown above). Never changed your background? Open the Zoom desktop application, click on settings in the top right, click virtual background, and then click the “+” button to upload the GMID image.

LinkedIn header: Change your LinkedIn header on GMID to underscore your professional brand—#MeetingsMatter: to our communities, our businesses, and our economy. (below) Never changed your header? Log in to your LinkedIn account and go to your profile page. Click on the pencil icon in the top right. Click “change photo,” select the GMID image, and then click “apply.”

Instagram and X graphics: U.S. Travel has created five social-media images, sized for both Instagram and X. All include hashtags related to GMID—#GMID2024 and #MeetingsMatter—as well as messages that reflect the importance of meetings to the economy and business success: For example, “Meetings and events drive $119 billion in travel spending and support nearly 600K American jobs.”

Social content: Beyond the graphics, U.S. Travel has put together a social-media guide with two kinds of sample content. There are examples of postings that express an organization’s or individual’s excitement about GMID as well as those directed at elected officials about the importance of meetings. For example, “Today, as we celebrate Global Meetings Industry Day, let's remind @CongressmanXYZ why #MeetingsMatter. Whether it's business meetings, exhibitions, conventions, or trade shows—in-person meetings & events strengthen our community & boost our economy here in [Destination].

Meetings data: If you’re wondering what exactly GMID is celebrating, download U.S. Travel’s “key messages” document, which provides 16 bullet points on the tangible and intangible benefits of meetings to the economy, businesses, communities, and people.

U.S. Travel’s GMID Toolkit also includes a #GMID2024 video, an interface for uploading information about planned GMID events, an advisory that organizers can send to media about a GMID event, and more.