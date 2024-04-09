Call for Nominations: MeetingsNet's 2024 Changemakers

MeetingsNet is accepting nominations through Friday, May 10, for its annual Changemakers recognition. We're looking for meeting professionals who have created a specific positive change for their organizations, their professional communities, or the meetings industry as a whole. Do you know someone whose meetings-related innovations or initiatives deserve to be recognized and shared across the industry?

WHAT:

Our 2024 Changemakers list will celebrate the innovation and resourcefulness that allows the business-events industry to evolve and thrive in an era of new technologies, smaller teams, squeezed budgets, and higher expectations.

WHO:

We welcome nominations related to a variety of change-making initiatives: rethinking meeting formats or event-marketing tactics, leveraging new technologies, instituting diversity/inclusion programming, improving event sustainability, initiating brand-building activations, developing new ways for attendees to engage, or addressing some other important objective. Creative meeting professionals advance the industry, and they deserve recognition!

HOW:

1. Click the link below to get to our nominations page.

2. Tell us about your nominee’s outstanding change-making efforts.

3. Submit.

A compelling nomination will describe in detail how your nominee has contributed to specific positive change in meeting coordination or design, or for the wider meetings industry. The improvements achieved may be narrowly focused or on a broad scale, but we want to know why they were necessary and why they were innovative. Don’t simply describe your nominee as "outstanding"—tell us what they've created, reimagined, or tackled and the results that have come from their effort. Winners’ stories will run in MeetingsNet's July/August 2024 digital magazine as well as on the MeetingsNet.com media site.

Questions? Please contact Sue Hatch, MeetingsNet’s Content Director, at [email protected].

NOMINATE SOMEONE TODAY! Nominations are open through Friday, May 10.

RELATED READING: MeetingsNet's 2023 Changemakers list