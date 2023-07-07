Skip navigation
Meeting Planning Toolbox

Changemakers 2023

15 meeting professionals who exemplify the diverse and dynamic nature of the meetings and conventions industry, and demonstrate exceptional leadership in action.

The 2023 Changemakers embody incredible talent, ingenuity, and passion, serving as a true inspiration.  From the many exceptional nominations MeetingsNet received, we selected 15 standout meeting professionals to showcase. Among them you’ll find a meeting pro recently elected as a state senator, an event-tech trailblazer, a diversity innovator, a medical-meetings educator, a neurodiversity thought leader, and many others. Congratulations to all.
Global Events Strategic Solutions Lead,
Google
National Director of Sales,
Edlen Electrical Exhibition Services
Nevada State Senator,
District 12
Event manager,
Oliver Kinross
Enterprise Vice President, Global & Industry Presence,
Maritz Global Events
Global Head, Employee Meetings Management,
Morgan Stanley
Director of Inclusion and Accessibility, Marketing and Consumer Business,
Microsoft
Co-Chair,
Events Industry Council’s Equity Task Force
Executive Director, 
National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals
President,
Schaumann Consulting Group, LLC
Vice President, Events,
WorldatWork
Chief Community and Learning Officer, 
American Physiological Society
Global Vice President–Strategic Meetings & T4M, Meetings & Events, 
American Express Global Business Travel
Director of Digital Strategy,
LEO Events
(formerly) Vice President, Global Event Management,
Wolters Kluwer
Attorney at Law and President,
Grimes Law Offices
Owner, 
MarjanNet Inc.
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos
