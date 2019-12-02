Meetings Menus 2020: Skip the Meat

In advance of its Menu 2020 report, Special Events (a MeetingsNet sister publication) has released commentary from top caterers on food trends for the coming year. The accelerating, client-driven trend that every organizer needs to be ready for: increased demand for vegetarian and vegan plant-based menus.

Read what the catering specialists have to say and tune in to some up-and-coming flavor experiences, such as Yemeni zhoug sauce and Japanese donburi bowls, that your caterer might just suggest for your next event.