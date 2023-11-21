Meeting-Booking Platform Adds “Live” Component

Event-booking platform Hubli has introduced an application programming interface, or API, that allows venues to display real-time meeting-space availability from their in-house property management systems.

Hotels and other properties in the Hubli marketplace can use the API, called Venue Connect, to “selectively distribute live availability” of their meeting space to Hubli users, according to a press release. The API will help “venues reduce time and effort handling bookings while making it even faster for our [travel management company] and corporate clients to find the spaces they need,” notes company CEO Ciaran Delaney.

Hubli launched Venue Connect at the mid-November Global Business Travel Association European convention in Hamburg, Germany, and says it is “building connections with a number of global hotel chains.” According to Delaney, “Adoption is high. … The API covers both instant book and RFPs so they can decide to connect both or start with RFP only.”



Hubli reports that its number of corporate clients tripled in 2023, and the company now has its first Fortune 10 client.



The debut of Venue Connect follows the spring 2023 launch of Hubli’s Office Connect module, which helps organizations book internal office meeting spaces.